Gantz to Undergo Back Surgery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:31 pm |

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz outside his home in Rosh HaAyin during an artists’ protest, Sunday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to undergo surgery at Tel Hashomer Hospital in early Wednesday morning.

The operation, for a back injury that has worsened since he retired from army service, will last for several hours.

Gantz remained active on Tuesday, touring the Coronavirus headquarters at the Home Front Command, visiting the naval base in Haifa and holding security meetings in the Kirya, Defense Ministry headquarters, in Tel Aviv.

Minister Michael Biton will fill in for Gantz while he is incapacitated.