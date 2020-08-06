Heads of Chareidi Parties Meet to Discuss Budget Crisis

YERUSHALAYIM -

(L to R) Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, Rabbi Moshe Gafni and Rabbi Aryeh Deri meet in the office of Degel HaTorah in Bnei Brak, Thursday.

The heads of the chareidi factions, Shas leader Rabbi Aryeh Deri, UTJ’s Rabbi Yaakov Litzman and Rabbi Moshe Gafni met in the office of Rabbi Gafni in Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon to discuss the budget crisis and their attempts to prevent the chance of the country going to a fourth round of elections.

The parties are trying to coordinate their positions on the political crisis.

Until now, the chareidi factions have refused to express their position on the budget issue, whether they support an annual or bi-annual budget, in a battle between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Housing Minister Rabbi Litzman held meetings with Netanyahu and Gantz on Wednesday, in which he clarified his position that the chareidi parties vehemently refuse to call for new elections.