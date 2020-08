YERUSHALAYIM -

El Al planes at Ben Gurion International Airport in April. (Flash90)

Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor), Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) agreed that Israeli airlines would need to compensate passengers whose flights were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis by October 1, Channel 13 reported Monday.

Due to this decision, El Al will need to refund passengers more than NIS 1 billion.