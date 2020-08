YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 5:07 pm |

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery. (Koko/Flash90)

The first rocket launched by Gaza terrorists against southern Israel in a month was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF said on Sunday night.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported, although sirens sounded in Sderot and the surrounding area, sending thousands of people rushing to shelter.

The military had not yet pinpointed where the rocket fragments landed.