YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9:56 am |

Police block the entrance to the Romema and Kiryat Belz neighborhoods in Yerushalayim.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

1,221 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed over the last day, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday afternoon.

There are currently 20,251 active coronavirus cases in Israel. 160 patients are listed in serious condition, with 51 of them on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll stands at 364.