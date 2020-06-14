‘Fateful’ Meeting on Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:16 pm |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Gershon Elinson/Flash90A

Amid ongoing controversy over the planned Israeli annexation of parts of Yehudah and Shomron, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman met on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and other senior Israeli officials in what was described by Channel 12 as a “fateful” meeting.

The scope and timing of annexations was said to be on the agenda. Netanyahu has committed to begin the process as of July 1, but Washington has been sending signals that a later date would be more realistic.

The meeting was held to “try to reach an agreement regarding the extent” of Israel’s application of sovereignty in the region.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin also participated, according to media reports.

Earlier in the day, leaders from the Yesha Council called on Netanyahu to defend the interests “of the two million voters of the right-wing bloc” who have given him their support.

“We are in the midst of a historic time for the settlements, and ask the prime minister to consider the more than two million voters of the right-wing bloc who chose him in order to apply sovereignty here in Yehudah, Shomron and the Jordan Valley,” the council said, according to Arutz Sheva.

No official statement has yet been made about the meeting, and it was not known what the outcome was.