Four Joint List MKs Sent Into Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 9:55 am |

General view of an empty avenue outside the Knesset, on March 28. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Four MKs were sent into quarantine and the Knesset’s activities were scaled back after MK Sami Abu Shehadeh (Joint List) contracted the coronavirus.

At the end of the epidemiological investigation conducted by the Health Ministry, it was decided that four MKs from the Joint List, of which Shehade is a member, will enter isolation.

The four who were in contact with Shehadeh are MKs Mtanes Shehadeh, Hiba Yazbak, Aida Toma Suleiman and Ayman Odeh. Two faction leaders and four guests who visited Abu Shehade’s office were also required to enter into domestic isolation.

Last Thursday, most of the Knesset’s activities were postponed or canceled after learning that MK Sami Abu Shehadeh contracted the coronavirus.