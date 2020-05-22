Moatzos Gedolei HaTorah Call for Increased Kavod Beis Medrash, as Shuls Reopen

YERUSHALAYIM -

In a joint Kol Korei released by the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, Degel HaTorah and Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah, the Gedolei Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael, shlita, call upon Klal Yisrael to be more particular about kedushas beis haknesses, now that shuls have been reopened with the raising of the coronavirus restrictions.

“Due to our many sins, it has been two months since we were banished from our batei knesses and batei medrash, and we were forced to daven and learn under difficult conditions. Now that we are allowed back in, it is for us to check our actions and find where we can improve ourselves.”

The Gedolim write that the area of kedushas beis haknesses is something that needs chizuk. “We need to strengthen ourselves that people shouldn’t talk dvarim beteilim, idle chatter, in shul, as the halachah stipulates.”

Another issue the Gedolim raise regards cellphones in shul. “We have seen that many come into shul and their cellphones are on during davening and people are speaking on them, or the phones are on when they are learning. This is a great zilzul to tefillah and kedushas beis haknesses.”

They therefore call on the public to affix a notice containing the takanah that to enter a shul or to daven or learn with a cellphone that is not turned off is forbidden. The Rabbanim and gabba’im should undertake the responsibility to be careful about this and warn mispallelim on the severity of the matter.

The Gedolim suggest that a special place outside the shul be arranged for mispallelim to deposit their cellphones.

They conclude their letter with the brachah of the Tosafos Yom Tov, for those who don’t speak during davening or Krias HaTorah: “May Hakadosh Baruch Hu guard them from every trouble and distress and from every plague and illness, and if they will be subject to all the brachos written in the Torah of Moshe and all the Neviim and Kesuvim, they will merit live and healthy children whom they shall educate and nurture them to Torah, chuppah and good deeds, and they shall eternally serve Hashem truthfully, Amen.”