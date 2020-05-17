After Three Elections, Israel Finally Set to Swear In Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 4:13 am |

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Israel’s 35th government is set to be sworn in on Sunday afternoon (local time), after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu struggled to give out the last available ministerial posts to a crowd of angry MKs in the Likud party, some of whom were to end up on the outside.

Netanyahu said Sunday morning that Yoav Gallant, a former IDF general who currently serves as housing minister, will get the education portfolio in the new government. He will also be part of the security cabinet.

On the other hand, MK Gideon Sa’ar, seen as Netanyahu’s top rival, being the only MK to publicly challenge him in the last Likud leadership primaries in December, will not be a minister. “It is a great honor to serve the people and State of Israel as an MK,” he said Sunday.

In an about-face, Netanyahu said Sunday that Minister Yuval Steinitz will continue his position as Energy Minister. It was reported on Motzoei Shabbos that Steinitz would not be a minister in the new government.

“I’m glad to announce that Minister Yuval Steinitz will continue to be a key partner in the government in his role as Energy Minister. Minister Steinitz led the formulation of the gas plan and its implementation as part of Israel’s transformation into an energy superpower. He also promoted historical reform of the electricity sector,” Netanyahu wrote.

Some reports suggested that many of his former areas of authority have been stripped away to form a new Water Resources Ministry.

Ze’ev Elkin, the outgoing minister of Yerushalayim affairs and environmental protection, will serve in newly created positions of higher education minister and water resources minister — which will take the aforementioned responsibilities that had been under the Energy Ministry.

Elkin will be a member of the security cabinet, will coordinate Israel’s dealings with the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will continue to serve in several roles relate to the country’s immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

In 18 months, when the government will swap, Elkin will become transportation minister instead of Miri Regev, who will at that point become foreign minister instead of Gabi Ashkenazi.

Report said that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was going to set up a new Alternate Prime Minister’s Office at the Prime Minister’s Office, adding to three offices he would already have at the Defense Ministry, the Knesset (as party leader) and Blue and White headquarters.

The report came amid criticism over the size of the new government and the associated administrative costs.

Under the coalition deal signed last month between the Likud and Blue and White, the new government will initially have at least 34 ministers and 16 deputy ministers — divided equally between the Netanyahu- and Gantz-led blocs — before growing to 36 in six months in what would be the largest government in Israel’s history.

But despite the enormous cabinet, Netanyahu has struggled to keep the Likud MKs happy by finding enough positions for all those who see themselves fit for a ministerial position.

The process has involved appointing some ministers to diplomatic roles abroad and creating new ministries, such as the Community Advancement Ministry created for Gesher’s MK Orly Levy-Abekasis.