CBS: Israel’s Population Up to 9.2 Million

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 6:32 am |

An aerial view of the Old City of Yerushalayim. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Israel’s population is closing in on nearly 9.2 million, according to pre-Independence Day figures published on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The Israeli population numbers 9,190,000, the CBS announced.

According to the CBS, Israel’s population has grown by 171,000 people since last year and is expected to reach 11.1 million in 2030.

There are currently 6.806 million Jews, accounting for 74% of the population, while the 1.93 million Arabs in Israel make up 21% of the population. Another 454,000 people defined as “others” account for the remaining 5%.

Among the Jewish population, 78% are native-born and since Israel’s founding in 1948, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the country.

Nearly 950,000 children aged 0-4 live in Israel. About 50,000 people aged 90 and over live in Israel.

The Israeli population is young compared to other developed countries: 28% of Israeli residents are children under the age of 14, while the average in OECD countries is 18%. The proportion of people aged 65 and over in the population is 12%, compared to the average of 17% in other OECD countries.

Approximately 45% of world Jewry now lives in Israel.