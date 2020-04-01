Yeshiva Sh’or Yoshuv Transformed Into Hospital

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:36 pm |

Yeshiva Sh’or Yoshuv is being transformed into a hospital ward, to be serviced by ODA doctors and Hatzolah medics. In response to the catastrophic effects that COVID-19 is having on members of the community and the overwhelmed hospital system, community members banded together to turn the bastion of Torah learning, located on Cedar Lawn Ave. in Lawrence, N.Y., into an emergency health center. The yeshiva is closed temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Funded by the generosity of Louis Kestenbaum, a philanthropist who is the founder and chairman of New York City-based Fortis Property Group, the yeshiva was filled with equipment, with adjustments made to the electric power lines and HVAC system to make it conform with the needs of the medical team which will operate the temporary hospital for the duration of the epidemic.

Similar units are reportedly being set up in Aishes Chayil in Monsey and Monroe to tend to the needs of the many people who have been stricken with COVID-19.