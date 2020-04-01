Teams to Bring Food, Assistance to Homebound, Alone Elderly

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 6:28 am |

Distribution of matzah and other Pesach foods in Modiin Illit, Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Homefront Command and IDF are mobilizing Wednesday to provide essential services for elderly Israelis who are isolated. With quarantine rules preventing children from visiting their elderly parents, and many seniors – considered at risk for coronavirus – hesitating to leave their homes and go to the local grocery, officials are concerned seniors could run out of food, and will not have access to essential services, like plumbers, pharmacies, etc.

Some 1,000 teams will visit seniors around the country armed with care baskets with basic necessities. Teams will speak with residents and determine if they need any supplies, such as filling prescriptions at pharmacies, and help arrange for pickup or delivery. Teams will also be accompanied by mobile medical units to provide care, if needed.

In a statement, the Homefront Command said that it would “provide assistance to local authorities and government offices to provide essential services for the elderly, including food, medications, medical assistance and social services. In this way we will reduce the possibility that the most vulnerable populations will be endangered.”

Meanwhile, the IDF announced Wednesday that tests indicated that Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has not been infected with coronavirus. On Tuesday, Kochavi entered into voluntary quarantine after he was informed that an individual who had been at a meeting he had attended was diagnosed with coronavirus. Kochavi had been set to remain in quarantine until the weekend.