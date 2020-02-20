New Daf Yomi Shiur in Community Beth Solomon Kollel in Philadelphia

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:01 am |

Daf Yomi learning at CBS Kollel.

Inspired by the incredible hisorerus from the speeches given at the Siyum HaShas, the CBS Kollel of Somerton in Philadelphia, Penn., has increased the number of daily Daf Yomi shiurim from two to three.

In this diverse and growing community, men can choose to learn the Daf in either English or Hebrew, at times that are most convenient for them. There is an English shiur at 6:15 a.m. given by Rabbi Yosef Lindenbaum, and one at 8:00 p.m., given by Rabbi Yaakov Hoffman.

For the Israeli community members, there is an 8:15 p.m. shiur given in Hebrew. Attended by men and boys alike, the energy and excitement of the Siyum has given strength to a steady dedication to learn day in and day out. Mazel tov to community member Yosef Aryeh Naumets, who recently made a siyum on Maseches Yoma.