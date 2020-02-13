Lakewood Man Indicted for Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

LAKEWOOD -

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:49 pm |

Mashon Wilson, 29, was charged in the fatal auto accident in Lakewood. (Via Ocean County Corrections website)

A grand jury indicted Mashon Wilson, 29, of Lakewood on February 12, 2020 in connection with charges of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, and Causing a Death While Driving with a Suspended License, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today.

In addition, in the same indictment, Shana Lee, 49, and Iyanna Hall, 30, both of Lakewood, were charged with hindering Wilson’s apprehension and prosecution.

The charges were the result of a fatal accident which occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on November 25, 2018, when Lakewood Police responded to the area of West County Line Road and Cedar Road to investigate a two-vehicle accident involving a fatality. When they arrived, they found that a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban had crashed into a tree. The driver was critically injured, and the passenger, Yechiel Feingold, z”l, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another vehicle involved in the accident, a 2018 Nissan Sentra, had fled the scene. A police investigation traced the car to a residence in Lakewood, where they encountered Wilson, Lee and Hall. Lee and Hall told the officers that Lee operated the Nissan in question, and that she left the scene of the accident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wilson was the actual driver, while Lee and Hall gave false statements to the police thereby hindering the investigation.

Prosecutor Billhimer announced Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron will handle the case on behalf of the State.