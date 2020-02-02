Russia Questions Feasibility of U.S. Peace Plan

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 12:34 pm |

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov adjusts his tie during a meeting Thursday of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Moscow. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/Pool)

A Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump contravenes several United Nations resolutions, Russian news agencies cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, questioning the plan’s feasibility.

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting the Middle East peace plan put forward by President Trump.

“We see the reaction from the Palestinians, we see the reaction of a wide range of Arab states which have sided with the Palestinians in rejecting the plan. This, obviously, makes one think about its feasibility,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday Britain was concerned by possible Israeli annexation of parts of Yehudah and Shomron, adding that any such move would damage attempts to restart peace talks.

“The United Kingdom is concerned by reports of possible moves toward annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel,” Raab said in a statement.

“Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to restart peace negotiations, and contrary to international law. Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves.”