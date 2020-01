YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 5:54 pm |

A young three-year-old girl was seriously injured while her family was racing to safety when air raid sirens went off in Sderot.

“As her mother carried her to a shelter, she fell from her arms and suffered a serious head injury,” said Yaakov Bar Yochai, the Assistant Head of Hatzalah of Sderot. “With the help of a volunteer Hatzalah paramedic, first aid was administered and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.”