2 Teens Die From Flu Complications

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 3:33 pm |

Two Israeli teenagers died from complications of the flu on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The latest fatality was a 19-year-old boy from Yerushalayim who arrived at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in critical condition. Doctors were able to resuscitate him only briefly before he died to due to organ dysfunction, according to the hospital.

Earlier, a 14-year-old girl died from the flu after being hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

A girl three years old, and a man in his 40s were also listed in serious condition, at the same hospital.