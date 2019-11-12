IDF Launches Fresh Round of Strikes on Terror Targets in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:53 am |

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The IDF said that it has launched fresh airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad facilities Tuesday afternoon as the terror group continues to fire rockets and mortar shells at southern Israel.

This was the IDF’s second round of airstrikes in Gaza.

The IDF said its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad underground facilities and training camps. According to the IDF, these underground facilities are used “for storage and manufacturing of weapons.”

“These sites are seen as critical facilities for the terror group, which PIJ has invested large sums of money to construct.

“The IDF sees the rocket fire at Israeli territory and citizens with the utmost severity, and it is prepared to continued to defend citizens of the country and for any operation that is needed,” the IDF said.

Arab media outlets claimed Israeli forces also struck other terror targets inside Gaza, including Hamas’ internal security headquarters in Gaza City.

Damage seen to the house hit in the Eshkol region, Tuesday. (Eshkol Regional Council)

Meanwhile, a mortar shell struck inside a community in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, causing damage to some property, a regional spokesperson says.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

Another mortar shell fired from Gaza hit a home in the Eshkol region, causing damage to the building, but no injuries, a regional spokesperson said.

The family was inside in the house at the time of the attack, but had taken cover in the bomb shelter, the Eshkol spokesperson said.

The mortar shell struck the roof of the home, damaging it.