Border Guards Thwart Me’aras Hamachpelah Stabbing Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 4:27 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Israeli Border Guards on Wednesday neutralized a terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at Me’aras Hamachpelah. No one was injured in the attempted attack, but the terrorist was in critical condition.

The knife used in the attack at Me’aras Hamachpelah, Wednesday morning. (Police Spokesman)

The incident occurred early Wednesday at one of the checkpoints surrounding the holy site. The female terrorist attempted to pass the checkpoint, and as she did, she suddenly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab a security officer. Officers on duty immediately responding by shooting the terrorist. She was taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim in critical condition. Security officials have opened an investigation into the incident.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.