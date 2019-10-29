Two Gaza Arabs Arrested Near Security Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

View from Netiv Haasara of Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip x. (Doron Horowitz/Flash90)

IDF soldiers early Tuesday arrested two Gaza Arabs who sneaked past the border security fence in order to enter Israel. The two were unarmed, and officials believe they entered Israel in search of work. They were arrested and questioned, and then returned to Gaza. This was the third morning in a row IDF soldiers have arrested Gaza Arabs entering Israel illegally.

Police overnight Monday discovered and dismantled weapons caches in home in several homes in villages near Shechem. Among the weapons was an M16 rifle and ammunition. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.