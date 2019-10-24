IDF Demolishes Home of Soldier’s Murderer – Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 am |

IDF soldiers demolish the home of the terrorist who killed Ronen Lubarsky, Hy”d, Wednesday night. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF overnight Wednesday demolished the home of the family of Islam Abu-Hamid, the murderer of IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky, Hy”d – for the second time. The house was first demolished last December, but almost immediately afterwards, rebuilding began – ordered directly by Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

Lubarsky, 20, was killed in May 2018 after he was severely injured in an IDF action in Ramallah. He was hit in the head by a block of marble by Arab terrorists as soldiers were attempting to make arrests of terrorists in the refugee camp outside Ramallah. Islam Abu-Hamid admitted under interrogation that it was he who threw a block of marble on the head of Lubarsky as he and other soldiers of the Duvdevan unit were carrying out arrests in the camp. It also emerged that his brothers and several older members of his family are members of Hamas, and that he has aided them in various acts of terror, including the 1994 murder of Shin Bet agent Noam Cohen, Hy”d.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the demolition, calling it a “continuation of the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.” Hamas said that the terror group would assist the family in rebuilding the house for a third time.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.