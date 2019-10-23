Court Halts Planned Demolition of Homes of Murderers of Dvir Sorek, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6:27 am

Dvir Yehuda Sorek, Hy”d.

The High Court on Wednesday halted the IDF’s planned demolition of the homes of the terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, in August of this year. The injunction was issued after the family of the terrorists appealed a decision by the court last week allowing the demolition, claiming that they would be damaged financially to a greater extent than permitted. The homes are located in the Arab village of Beit Khil, near Chevron.

Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, was a 19-year-old Hesder yeshivah student murdered in the terror stabbing attack. He was a talmid at the Machanayim Hesder Yeshivah in Migdal Oz in his first year of yeshivah and was set to be inducted in the IDF next year. His murder, during the height of the election campaign, raised the ire of politicians across the political spectrum, with many demanding that the death penalty be imposed on the terrorists.

The Betzlamo rights organization sharply criticized the court’s decision. “This is a horrible and absurd decision,” the group said in a statement. “The court has been dealing with the demolition of the houses of terrorist murderers as if we were in some sort of financial dispute, with decisions pushed off for months. This delay is a reward for terrorists and incentivizes others to follow their example. We demand that if an appeal hearing is deemed necessary that it be held immediately and a decision rendered within 48 hours. This is a matter of life and death, not money and property.”