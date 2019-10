(boropark24.com) -

An incident in which a Jewish man was beaten and knocked to the ground in Boro Park on Sunday night is being investigated by police as a possible hate crime.

The disturbing incident happened at about midnight Sunday on 11th Ave. and 53rd Street. Shomrim units responded to the scene immediately and the NYPD launched an investigation.

The assault comes amid a record rise in anti-Semitic violence across the city, though the vast majority of incidents have occurred in Williamsburg and other areas.