Appeals Court: Family of Slain DNC Staffer Seth Rich Can Sue Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:33 pm |

A federal appeals court in New York has revived a lawsuit alleging Fox News exploited the killing of a Democratic National Committee employee.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Friday that the parents of the employee killed in 2016 had sufficient stated claims to let the case proceed toward trial.

The court said the lawsuit properly stated claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Joel and Mary Rich, of Omaha, Nebraska, claimed Fox News exploited their son’s slaying as a “political football.”

The parents said Fox News, a reporter and a guest commentator used “lies, misrepresentations and half-truths” in a 2017 article claiming their son Seth Rich leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

Fox News says further research will show the network didn’t engage in behavior that would support the lawsuit’s claims.