NYPD Officer Loses Control, Crashes Into Store on 13th Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 12:31 am |

A police officer responding to a call on 13th Avenue this evening lost control of his cruiser and crashed into a building, injuring several pedestrians.

The officer, who was injured in the incident, was driving to a call of a pedestrian injured in a crash when he swiped a vehicle crossing the intersection from 52nd Street and veered onto the sidewalk.

At least five people, including two heimishe men, standing in the area were hurt. The officer’s cruiser then continued, crashing into Landau’s health store on the avenue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that two officers and the civilians were injured but “all were in stable condition.”

The scene is currently packed with emergency responders, with Hatzolah, EMS and the NYPD’s emergency services unit treating the injured.

Hatzolah transported four patients to Maimonides Medical Center and EMS took in person.