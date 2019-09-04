Netanyahu to Meet Johnson and Esper in London

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:20 pm |

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be flying to London on Thursday to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, his office announced on Wednesday.

On the agenda with Johnson are the situation in the region and the need to fight Iran’s terror and aggression. With Esper, the PM will discuss Israel’s security needs. The PM and Esper spoke on the telephone last night and agreed to continue their discussion in London.

It will be Johnson and Esper’s first visit with a foreign leader since taking their respective positions, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The news comes a day after Netanyahu canceled a trip to India on September 9, and speculation arose about a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.