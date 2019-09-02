Man Who Stabbed Two Jews in Kensington Charged With Assault

(BoroPark24.com) -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 7:54 am |

The arrest early Sunday morning. (Hillel Lash/BoroPark24.com)

A man who stabbed two frum Jews early Sunday morning in Kensington was arrested and charged after a brief but intense police manhunt.

Police helicopters searched the rooftops for the black male wearing a white shirt and red pants who knifed two people, one of them critically, outside a bar in Kensington.

He was caught after being seen by a helicopter pilot one block away, in the backyard of 780 East 2nd Street, and taken into custody.

The incident took place on 18th Ave. and East 2nd Street.

Police arrested and charged Vinesh Marajh, 42, with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Marajh got into an argument with the two men when he took out a box cutter from his pocket and slashed them.

The father was cut on the chest and was hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center while the son was stabbed in the face and neck. Both are in stable condition.