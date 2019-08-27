Feiglin Calls Likud Deal Reports ‘Disinformation’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm |

Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin.

(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Reports about a likely deal between Likud and Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin for the latter to drop out of the election campaign in return for a senior ministry and other benefits were denied by both parties on Tuesday.

“I propose that people not get too excited about the disinformation,” Feiglin told Channel 13.

“It is true that we have been feeling pressure over the last month, and that that pressure has increased. But I will not back down from my decision to run until the end,” he said.

Minister David Amsalem (Likud) likewise dismissed the reports. “It’s an urban legend. Why should he get something? If he has national responsibility and he knows he’s burning votes – then it’s a great pity,” Amsalem told Kan.

Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to appoint Feiglin to a senior economic post, to cover Zehut’s campaign debts from the last elections and support expanded legalization of medical cannabis if he would withdraw from the race, Arutz Sheva said on Monday night.