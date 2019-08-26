IDF Releases Details on Syria Drone Terrorists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:01 am |

IDF soldiers stand next to shells and a mobile artillery unit near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, Monday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The IDF on Monday released details on the terrorists who were killed in the raid on Syria over the weekend. Hassan Yussuf Zabib and Yasser Ahmad Sahar planned to use drones set off from the Syrian side of the border to carry out a terror attack.

The plans of the two were quashed with the IDF attack Motzoei Shabbos, the army said. “The IDF, by Israeli aircraft, was able to thwart an Iranian attempt led by the Quds force from Syria to conduct an attack on Israeli targets in northern Israel using killer drones,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

Hassan Yussuf Zabib and Yasser Ahmad Sahar. (IDF Spokesman)

The army said that the two terrorists, age 22 and 23 respectively, had been in Iran numerous times, undergoing training there specifically in conducting terror attacks using drones. The IDF published a photo of the two on an Iran-based Mahan Air flight, which they flew on their trips back and forth to Iran.

On Sunday, Qasam Sulemani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, threatened Israel. “The Zionist actions are not rational,” he said. “They will be the last actions it undertakes.” Iran would respond to the Israeli actions, as would Hezbollah, said Hassan Nasrallah, head of that terror group.

Commenting on the action, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that “this was an Iranian attack launched from Syrian soil against Israel, which was supposed to feature several drones loaded with explosives to attack Israeli targets. The attack was coordinated personally and funded by Quds Force head Sulemani. We remain prepared for all eventualities.”