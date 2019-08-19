23 Terror Suspects Arrested Overnight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:45 am

Some of the seized weapons. (Police Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday discovered and dismantled several weapons caches, one in the town of Dura near Chevron, and one in Beth Lechem. Several weapons and associated materials were removed. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 23 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.