Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Hesitate to Launch Gaza Campaign

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned Sunday afternoon that Israel would not hesitate to embark on a broad military campaign in Gaza if required, even during the election season.

“I’ve heard comments saying that I would refrain from embarking on a broad campaign because of the elections,” he said. “This is not true. My considerations are case-relevant. If necessary, we will take broad action – with or without elections.”

Netanyahu spoke to reporters before taking off to Ukraine for talks on free trade.