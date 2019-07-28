Arrow 3 Could Shoot for Exports

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm |

The now-proven Arrow-3 Interceptor missile system may already be on a trajectory for the export market, Globes reported on Sunday.

Following the successful completion of tests in Alaska earlier in the day, Israel Missile Defense Organization director Moshe Patel told reporters that “there is an interest regarding possible exports of the Arrow-3 system overseas.”

On the phone from Alaska with Israeli journalists, Patel acknowleged that the Arrow 3 has definite sales potential, but would not divulge details.

H noted, that in any event, such exports would be subject to approval by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The chief contractor in the project is Israel Aerospace Industries; the U.S. company Boeing acts as subcontractor. Other Israeli defense companies participating in the project include Tomer, which built the rocket motors for the missiles and the target missiles, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems built the target missile. Elbit Systems produced the Arrow’s command and control system called the “Golden Etrog.”

At the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu enthused over the missile trials: “They were successful beyond any imagination. The Arrow 3 – with complete success – intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. The execution was perfect – all precise hits.

“Today Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else. This is a great achievement for the security of Israel.”