Report: IAF Strike Kills 6 Iranians Fighting in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:11 pm |

An Israeli Air Force strike was carried out in Syria early on Wednesday in which six Iranians fighting with the Assad regime were among those killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday night.

The war monitor reported that Israeli missiles hit “military positions and intelligence facilities belonging to Iran and [pro-Iranian] militias” in the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra. The area is situated close to the Israeli Golan Heights.

Syrian state media also reported an alleged Israeli attack in the area, but did not mention casualties.

The Observatory is a Britain-based organization that gathers its information from a network of contacts across Syria.

Israel does not usually confirm or deny specific reports of strikes, but does maintain it has the right to defend itself by targeting positions held by Iran and Hezbollah.