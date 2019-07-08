Knife-Wielding Terrorist Caught at Entrance to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 8, 2019 at 4:24 am |

Israeli army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

Security officials on Sunday night arrested an Arab terrorist who was carrying a knife, attempting to enter Yerushalayim. The arrest was made at the Rachel checkpoint, south of the city. Officials said that the terrorist planned to use the knife to carry out an attack at the checkpoint. It was the second time in the past several days that a terrorist was arrested at the checkpoint with a knife, officials said.

At least one rioter was injured Sunday night, as security forces faced off against Arab mobs in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Jenin. Arabs threw rocks, firebombs, and burning firecrackers at security officers. Security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, attempting to put down the mob as rocks and firebombs were thrown at them. Eight of the rioters were arrested.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 25 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.