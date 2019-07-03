Mostly Quiet as Third Night of Protests Begins

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:13 pm |

Police forces walk during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 2, 2019. (Reuters/Corinna Kern)

As of early Wednesday evening, Ethiopian Israeli demonstraters were reported gathering again at major intersections, but the scenes were generally quiet, except for a disturbance near Tel Aviv’s Azreli Towers, where several arrests were made. Police in riot gear formed a cordon to block protesters from interfering with traffic at the city’s main artery.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the crisis earlier in the day on Wednesday, stressed that while unlawful conduct would not be tolerated further, efforts are under way to resolve some of the issues agitating the Ethiopian Israeli community.

“This community is dear to us. I say this as someone who today will chair a meeting of the ministerial team that is dealing with the problems of this community.

“We held discussions about over-policing, about changing patterns of behavior vis-à-vis members of the Ethiopian community. This has already led to an improvement and it could be that we need to bring about many more improvements, but one thing is certain. This cannot be dealt with by blocking roads or by violence; by responsible means certainly, to this end we are convening the committee,” the prime minister said.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan together with acting Police Commissioner Major General Motti Cohen met with representatives of the Ethiopian–Israeli community ahead of Wednesday night’s protests, hoping to head off further violence.

Erdan promised to establish a disciplinary body in the police department to deal with allegations of racist conduct, according to a press release.

The level of anxiety over the direction of events was indicated by Erdan’s remark over Army Radio that intelligence suggested there was a possibility demonstrators could be “firing live ammunition at police officers.”

Police said Wednesday that 136 people have been arrested since the start of demonstrations on Sunday. Those arrested were held on suspicion of assaulting police officers, vandalism and disturbing public order.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said it treated 83 people — 47 police officers, 26 protesters, 9 passersby and one firefighter. Police said 111 officers had been injured in all.

However, notwithstanding the dismay over numerous incidents of violence, a survey of local media by The Times of Israel showed that “most of Tuesday’s protesters were not engaged in clashes [with police] or vandalism.”

According to organizers, demonstrations were going to take place at: the Kiryat Ata interchange near Haifa; Yokneam interchange; Afula’s Independence Square; Poleg interchange; Azrieli interchange in Tel Aviv; in front of the Rosh Ha’ayin police station; Route 4 near Rishon Lezion and Yavne; the northwestern entrance to Jerusalem; city entrances and exits along Route 431; El Al interchange near Lod; Bilu interchange; Kastina interchange; Ashkelon Arena interchange; and the Beersheba Central Bus Station.