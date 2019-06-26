Parole Denied for Kendall Felix, Conspirator in Menachem Stark Kidnapping

BROOKLYN -

Kendall Felix in New York State Supreme Court in Brooklyn for sentencing, in March.

Kendall Felix, who conspired in the Menachem Stark, Hy”d, kidnapping, and disposed of Stark’s body and set it aflame, was denied his parole request.

Felix had pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy and first-degree hindering prosecution.

According to prosecutors, Menachem was accidentally suffocated during a botched kidnapping and attempted robbery in January 2014 by Kendall’s brother Erskin Felix and cousin Kendel Felix. Kendall joined Erskin and Kendel in the Felix family minivan after Menachem was already kidnapped, bound and gagged, but when the group realized Menachem was dead, Kendall and Kendel drove with Menachem’s body to Great Neck, Long Island, where they purchased gasoline and set the body aflame in a gas station dumpster.

In March 2019, Kendall accepted a plea deal offered by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun for a 2-1/3-to-seven-year sentence, over the objections of prosecutors and the Stark family, who viewed the sentence as excessively lenient.

Unable to post bail, Felix had been in jail since his arrest in October 2016, counting as time served, so he was eligible for parole almost immediately after his sentence.

In a letter to the parole board urging denial of Kendall’s parole request, Menachem’s widow, Mrs. Bashie Stark, wrote, “This person has shattered my family’s life, and the trauma never seems to go away! My kids still have nightmares, and it is I alone who has to be there to comfort them. I need to be able to reassure my children that the man who did this to their father, is locked away, far far away.”

The parole request was denied this month. Kendall’s next parole hearing will be in April 2021.

The others involved in the crime have all been convicted or pleaded guilty.

The Stark family told Hamodia they were relieved to hear of the parole denial.

“We are happy that the parole board understood the evilness of this man and of his actions,” said Menachem’s brother-in-law, Joel Heller. “For another two years at least, we can find comfort in knowing that he’s locked up, as he deserves.”

