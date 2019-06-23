Poll: Israelis Fear They’ll Face Anti-Semitism on European Vacations

YERUSHALAYIM -

A poster reading “Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, Racism, Not in Our Name” is seen during a gathering decrying anti-Semitism at Place de la Republique in Paris, amid an upsurge in anti-Semitism in France, in February. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

As hundreds of thousands of Israelis prepare for their summer vacations, a new poll by the European Rabbinical Conference shows that nearly half of Israelis are concerned that they will experience anti-Semitism when on vacation. It’s mostly on trips to Europe that they are concerned, with 71% saying that European Jews are not safe in their countries of residence.

The poll was taken of a representative sample of 502 Israelis by the Sapin polling organization on behalf of the Conference. The poll shows that 49% of Israelis are concerned that they will experience anti-Semitism on their European vacations, while the rest said it was not a concern. Fifty-five percent of parents whose children were traveling in Europe said they were concerned their children could be the victims of anti-Semitism.

In addition, 71% of Israelis said that European Jews were not safe in their countries of residence – but even if they were, 91% said that they should move to Israel. The same percentage said they were concerned or very concerned over anti-Semitic incidents in Europe. In response to whether Israel was doing enough to help European Jews, 30% said the state was doing enough, while 48% said that more needed to be done.

“Anti-Semitic incidents across Europe are intolerable and painfully reminiscent of the dark events of the previous century. They are attacking Europe’s freedom and its values,” said European Conference of Rabbis President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt. “We are waging a daily struggle for freedom of religion and against anti-Semitism and its messages of hate,” he added.