Jordan: Don’t Decide for Us On Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5:12 pm |

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Amman on Sunday. (Reuters/Muhammad Hamed)

Jordan said on Thursday that, contrary to earlier reports, it has not yet decided to accept an invitation to attend the U.S.-sponsored Bahrain workshop to discuss economic issues related to a hoped-for Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

A U.S. official said earlier in the week that Jordan, along with Egypt, had confirmed their participation. But on Thursday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi disavowed the statement.

“We did not announce an official position regarding the Bahrain workshop because we are exercising our right to evaluate, discuss and consult with our brothers and friends,” Safadi told Al Mamlaka, a state-funded channel. “When we make a decision, we will announce it.

“If we participate,” he continued, “we would be participating to affirm our principles and clearly and confidently state our position … and if we do not participate, we would have made a decision based on our evaluation.”