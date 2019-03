YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:59 pm |

Daylight saving time will begin in Israel tonight, between Thursday (21 Adar II/March 28) and Friday (22 Adar II/March 29), with Israel moving the clock ahead one hour to summer time. At 2am Friday, the clock will be moved forward to 3am, taking away an hour of sleep during the night.

Daylight saving time will end in the fall at 2am on Motzei Shabbos Bereishis (5780), 27 Tishrei/October 26 and Sunday 28 Tishrei/October 27, when the clocks will be moved back one hour.