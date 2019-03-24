Two Teens Indicted in Har HaBayis Firebombing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Two teenagers from Yerushalayim were indicted for their involvement in the firebombing of a police post at Har HaBayis that led to the closure of the site and a rise in tensions earlier this month.

The suspects — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — were charged with four counts of terrorist activity: using a weapon for terrorist purposes, terrorist arson, aggravated terrorist assault and aggravated attempted assault on a police officer.

Details of the accused have been barred from publication as they are minors.

On March 12, a firebomb was thrown at officers standing guard at the site. Police subsequently arrested several Palestinians suspected of involvement, as well those who engaged in scuffles with officers.