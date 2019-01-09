Police Investigating Stabbing of 15-Year-Old in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 7:00 am |

General view of Umm Lison Village and Armon Hanatziv in Yerushalayim. (Noam Moskowitz/Flash90)

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Yerushalayim early Wednesday. The victim was a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed several times in the neck as she waited for a bus. She was taken to Shaare Tzedek Hospital for treatment of light injuries.

According to the victim, an “Arab-looking man” approached her at the bus stop, where she was waiting for a ride to school. He ran away immediately after the stabbing. Police refused to immediately term the incident a terror attack, saying that they were checking all possibilities.

Armon Hanatziv has been the scene of numerous stabbing attacks by Arabs. In November, Abd Abu-Jamal, who climbed over a wall at the Oz Border Police station, and began stabbing people, injured several police officers. Border Patrol officers wrestled him down and subdued him. Four officers sustained light injuries. Police shot and injured Abu-Jamal, who died of his wounds about a week after being shot.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.