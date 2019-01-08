Hamas Claims Arrest of 45 Collaborators With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hamas claimed on Tuesday that it has arrested 45 individuals accused of collaborating with Israel since November, when an IDF squad ran into trouble on a secret mission in Gaza resulting in the death of an Israeli officer and 7 Hamas terrorists.

Hamas said that some of the suspects were recruited by Israel over the phone and social media. According to the report, Israel used compromising information to blackmail them into working as informants against Hamas.

One of the men confessed to having been recruited to help expel the Islamic State terrorist branch from Gaza.

In December, the U.K.’s Independent reported that the Israeli special forces operation’s failure in early November was due to the fact that IDF soldiers were posing as NGO members and were then outed.