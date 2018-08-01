IDF Nabs Terror Cell Responsible for Shooting in Beit El

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:49 am |

One of the weapons caught in the raid. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF cleared for publication Wednesday that security forces had nabbed a terror cell in the Jilazun refugee camp that had shot at Jewish cars near Beit El on July 10.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was injured in the incident. Soldiers found bullet jackets from the ammunition that was used to fire at the town. At the time, the IDF expressed confidence that it would find the culprits, which it did.

The operation was conducted by the Shin Bet in conjunction with the IDF’s Duvdevan counterterror unit.