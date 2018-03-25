Report: Israel Hits Hezbollah Targets

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm |

There were unconfirmed media reports on Sunday night of an Israeli air force strike on Hezbollah positions along the Lebanon-Syrian border.

The attacks were carried out near the eastern Lebanese town of Baalbek, near the Syrian border, according to Arabic media outlets.

Lebanese al-Jadeed news reported that the loud noises heard by residents in the area were not explosions, but Israeli planes breaking the sound barrier, causing sonic booms.

Hezbollah denied the reports, and the IDF, as usual, refused to comment on foreign media reports of alleged military activities.