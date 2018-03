JERUSALEM (Reuters) -

Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1:24 pm |

A Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israelis and injured at least one other person near the Jewish village of Mevo Dotan in Samaria on Friday, Israeli radio said, an incident the Israeli military described as a deliberate attack that targeted its troops.

The motorist was detained shortly afterward and was being treated for injuries.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were two people injured in the incident but did not confirm the fatalities.