Palestinians Boycott Gaza Aid Conference

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm |

Just a few hours after a bomb attack in Gaza on the Palestinian Authority prime minister, the White House was hosting a conference on aiding the economically strung-out region.

The Palestinian Authority was not represented, keeping to its boycott of meetings with American officials following President Donald Trump’s December 9 recognition of Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

A senior White House official listed those who were in attendance:

Bahrain, Canada, Cyprus, Egypt, the EU, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, the Quartet, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the United Nations.

White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt said in a statement ahead of the conference:

“In response to the burgeoning humanitarian situation in Gaza, key countries and stakeholders are preparing to act: There was a meeting in Cairo on Thursday, and there will be a brainstorming session at the White House to find real solutions to the problems that Hamas has caused.”

Speaking with the Voice of Palestine radio, PLO Executive Committee member Ahmad Majdalani accused the U.S. of trying to undermine the Palestinian Authority and said there was no need for a meeting because Gaza “is a political issue and not a humanitarian one.”

That, despite numerous warnings from leaders in the international community that a looming economic and social collapse in Gaza could trigger more violence.