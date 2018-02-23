Soldiers Confiscate Hamas, PA Terror Payments in Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 3:33 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

IDF forces confiscated terror funds in the Chevron area overnight Thursday. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in a house in Chevron, and in a separate raid more money was found in a house in the village of El-Khader, in Gush Etzion. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

In addition, soldiers discovered weapons in the village of Izirya, near Chevron. The weapons were produced in a workshop that produced dozens of weapons a year. Soldiers confiscated weapons manufacturing equipment and the weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 3 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.