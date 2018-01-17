NYC Plans Protected Crosstown Bike Lanes

NEW YORK (AP) -

New York City transportation officials say safer crosstown bike lanes are being planned in Manhattan, following a spate of fatal bike crashes in the past year, The New York Times reported.

Two new protected lanes, over 1½ miles each, are expected to be completed this year on 26th and 29th streets.

Two more lanes are planned just below Central Park.

They’ll take over space that’s often occupied by double-parked delivery trucks and taxis.

Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg says more designated loading and unloading areas will be added to those streets.