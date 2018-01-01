Netanyahu Laughs Off Rouhani Accusation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 1, 2018 at 1:03 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed as ludicrous the accusation by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Israel is behind the current wave of protests in his country.

“I heard today Iran’s President Rouhani’s claim that Israel is behind the protests in Iran. It’s not only false, it’s laughable,” PM Netanyahu said in a video message in English.

“Unlike Rouhani, I will not insult the Iranian people. They deserve better.

“Brave Iranians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. They seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades,” he said.

“Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again” after the Islamic Republic collapses, which “one day it will,” the prime minister predicted.

Also, on Sunday, Iran’s state-sponsored Kayhan newspaper made the same accusation about Israel, saying in a front-page article that Israel, the U.S. and U.K. are responsible for the “difficult living conditions” in Iran, and that these “foreign infiltrators” are the behind the current unrest.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated item, PM Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Monday. The two leaders agreed to meet in the near future to discuss events in the region, Ynet reported.