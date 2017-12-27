Regional Briefs – December 27, 2017

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 7:59 pm |

Minimum Wage Rising for Thousands of New Yorkers

ALBANY – The minimum wage will go up statewide this coming Sunday as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to gradually raise the wage to $15, The Associated Press reported. It goes from $11 an hour to $13 in most workplaces in New York City, from $10 to $11 on Long Island and Westchester and from $9.70 to $10.40 an hour upstate.

Burglar Trying to Break Into Store Falls From Roof

GLOUCESTER, N.J. – A burglar trying to break into a store early Sunday hurt himself when he fell off the roof and landed in the parking lot, WPVI reported. He was spotted by a security guard and arrested.

NY Honor Guard Topped 11,000 Funerals for ‘17

ALBANY – The New York National Guard says its honor guards conducted 11,170 military funerals in 2017, The Associated Press reported. This is fewer than last year’s 12,000 because there are fewer World War II veterans left. Under federal law, veterans who received an honorable discharge are eligible for military funeral honors.

Bill Would Name Post Office For Anti-Israel Rep. Hinchey

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – A bill before Congress would name a Hudson post office for Rep. Maurice Hinchey, a Democrat with staunch anti-Israel positions who died last month, The Associated Press reported.

NY Releases Results for Crackdown on Illegal Tobacco

ALBANY – A special task force created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to crack down on illegal tobacco has seized $6.6 million worth of contraband cigarettes and cigars this year, $1 million more than last year. The Cigarette Strike Force’s crackdown resulted in the arrests of 85 smugglers who face $7 million in fines.